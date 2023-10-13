KSO to perform Canadian premiere of symphony by bestselling author Dan Brown

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Author Dan Brown says he is a lifelong musician and composer.

The Kamloops Symphony will be performing the Canadian premiere of Wild Symphony, by lifelong musician, composer and New York Times bestselling author Dan Brown.

The symphony said the man best known for writing The Da Vinci Code is also a lifelong musician and composer, inspired at a young age by Peter and the Wolf, The Carnival of the Animals and The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

“Music has always been a part of my life, and some of my earliest and most cherished memories include taking classical piano lessons from my mother, singing in choirs, and attending live orchestral concerts,” Brown said.

“My intent with Wild Symphony is to provide a fun, fresh opportunity for families, parents, children, and people of all ages to reconnect with the magical experience of classical music.”

The KSO said the performance will paint two dozen “musical portraits” drawn from the animal kingdom, such as interludes titled Bouncing Kangaroo, Wondrous Whale and Brilliant Bat.

The symphony said the family concert presentation is ideal for children aged six to twelve and will be held Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Tickets are available online at Kamloops Live! Box Office.