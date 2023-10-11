Kamloops-area man accused of manufacturing illegal guns in his house

Photo: CFSEU-BC Adrian Picketts-Yoxall (left) is wanted on charges alleging he was manufacturing 3D-printed ghost guns inside his Heffley Creek home. These photos, supplied by police, show the 3D printer Picketts-Yoxall is alleged to have used, as well as a 3D-printed ghost gun.

Serious firearms charges have been laid against a Kamloops-area man accused of manufacturing ghost guns inside his Heffley Creek home.

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall was charged Tuesday with two counts of firearms manufacturing, as well as charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a non-restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm.

According to police, the 31-year-old became the target of a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit investigation in December of 2021.

In a news release, the CSFEU, B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, said a search warrant was executed at Picketts-Yoxall’s Heffley Creek home on Jan. 28, 2022, during which time investigators seized a tactical-style shotgun, ammunition and magazines, a 3D printer used to make firearms, three firearm receivers printed with the 3D printer and body armour.

“Illegal firearms, such as those made in someone’s home, are a major focus for police across Canada,” CFSEU Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in the statement.

“CFSEU-BC is working closely with its partners across the province to investigate and disrupt the people and groups who may seek to illegally make and sell firearms.”

In July, police were given three extra months to hold on to evidence seized during the 2022 raid of Picketts-Yoxall’s home. That period was slated to expire on Friday.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms produced illegally, often using a 3D printer.

Police said Picketts-Yoxall is wanted in relation to the charges laid Tuesday. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call their local police or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.