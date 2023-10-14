City of Kamloops beginning 2024 dog licence renewals

Photo: Pexels

The City of Kamloops says dog owners have started receiving licence renewals for the coming year, and payment is required by the end of the year.

The city said those who have opted to receive e-bills will receive an email this week, and those who receive paper notices will find them in their mailboxes over the coming week.

Licensing fees are due by Jan. 1, and a $32.50 late payment penalty applies for any late fees.

Payments can also be made in-person at the North Shore Community Policing Office, or at city hall.

Any dog six months or older requires a license.

The city boasted multiple benefits, including identification for the canine, statistics for the city to assess facilities and programs and saving on fine and penalty fees.

According to the city, $5 is reserved from every license fee for future additions and upgrades to dog parks in the city and license revenue is used to support animal control and regulatory services associated with pet ownership.

More information on dog licensing can be found online.