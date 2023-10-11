Incident reduces Highway 5 to single-lane alternating in both directions near Vavenby

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Highway 5 has been reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic, following a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Holland Road and Peavine Road, south of Vavenby.

Motorists can expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

An incident has closed Highway 5 near Vavenby on Wednesday morning.

DriveBC reports the vehicle incident just south of the North Thompson community.

The highway is closed in both directions.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.

A scene assessment is in progress, and no detour is available.