Know Your Neighbour Day walk promoting friendly, welcoming spirit

Photo: Diversity Kamloops Ken Christian makes opening remarks at the 2018 Know Your Neighbour Day walk.

Organizers are inviting Kamloops residents to Riverside Park later this month for the annual Know Your Neighbour Day walk, in the spirit of promoting a friendly and welcoming environment in the city.

In a news release, organizers said the walk was started in 2012 by local Sikh community members in honour of the birthdate of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

“The walk was initiated as a way of bringing peoples together in the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood, toward building bridges to mutual understanding and friendship — in the aftermath of a massacre by a white supremacist at a Sikh Temple in Wisconsin,” the organizers said in the release.

Organizers said the Black Lives Matter, anti-hate and human rights movements have brought increased focus on racism and the rise of hate groups and extremist ideologies.

“Our commitment to inclusion, diversity and human rights is strengthened in the face of rising prejudice, intolerance and hate crimes,” organizers said.

Kamloops residents of all backgrounds, faiths and ethnicities are invited to participate in the walk.

Organizers said this year’s walk will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Park, where refreshments will be provided.