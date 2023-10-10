Wildlife park moves to winter hours as some residents prepare to hibernate

Photo: BC Wildlife Park Hamilton the black bear lays down his head at the BC Wildlife Park.

Things are getting sleepier at the BC Wildlife Park, which has moved to winter hours as some resident animals prepare to hibernate.

The park is now open weekends, SD73 professional development days and statutory holidays, Christmas excluded, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The park has permanently axed its Boo at the Zoo Halloween event, but is offering a Spooktacular Kids Camp on Oct. 20.

The popular Wildlights display is slated to run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 7, Christmas excluded.

The park is located at 9077 Dallas Dr.