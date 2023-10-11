Accused seeks not criminally responsible finding in bloody Kamloops stabbing death

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

Lawyers representing an accused killer alleged to have stabbed his friend dozens of times outside a downtown Kamloops home are trying to convince a judge this week that he should not be held criminally responsible for the deadly attack.

Jason Michael Holm, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Samuel Whitten, 39, who was killed on Clarke Street in the West End on Aug. 1, 2020.

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a man covered in blood. Before he died, court heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested about four hours after Whitten died and he admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

The Crown closed its case in March. Defence lawyer Marilyn Sandford opened the defence case in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday with evidence from Holm’s mother, Tracy Smail.

Court has previously heard Smail warned police the day before Whitten was killed, saying Holm was off his meds and “going to do something bad.”

Sandford is seeking a finding of not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

Holm has a history of mental illness and was seen by multiple witnesses, including Smail, behaving erratically in the days before Whitten was slain. He has twice been found NCRMD on previous charges.

The defence case is scheduled to conclude by Friday.

Holm remains in custody.