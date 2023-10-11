Same vehicle burned a year later at Mayor's downtown auto dealership

Another vehicle fire was sparked Tuesday morning at a downtown auto dealership owned by Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, torching an already burned-out SUV that has been parked in the West Victoria Street lot for nearly a year.

The vehicle, located in Hamer-Jackson's Tru Market lot at 260 Victoria St. W., was gutted in a suspicious fire in October of 2022, a few days after Hamer-Jackson was elected mayor.

Hamer-Jackson said the burned vehicle and a nearby garbage bin were both damaged in Tuesday morning's fire, and another blaze was sparked behind his building.

“I just had a quick look, the vehicle’s completely burned out now — looks like they had to rip the hood off,” the mayor told Castanet Kamloops.

Hamer-Jackson said he was unsure if he'll now move the car after it was scorched a second time, or what will happen to the vehicle.

“I don't know if I'm going to file an insurance claim or just sell parts. I haven't really had a good look at it. It did have a good engine, transmission — the whole drive line and stuff was good.”

Hamer-Jackson said he doesn't believe the damage to his business was too severe.

“I used to have 40 to 50 cars parked there," he said. "I'm just glad it wasn't a newer car parked there."

Hamer-Jackson said multiple fires have been sparked along West Victoria Street, calling it a “high-risk area.” He said he attributes the issues to a nearby homeless shelter and supportive housing.

“I’m really going to be pushing for for a review of all these harm reduction shelters, supportive housing units, stuff like that,” he said.

“We've been asking for years to get the reviews done to try to mediate all this stuff. It's supposed to have wraparound service and all that stuff, but they haven’t.”

Hamer-Jackson said he was informed of the blaze by police, who are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Last year, Kamloops RCMP said there was no evidence to suggest last year's vehicle fire was targeted.