BC United unveils Kamloops-area candidates for next year's provincial election

Photo: Tim Petruk From right to left, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon alongside party candidates and MLAs Jackie Tegart, Todd Stone, Peter Milobar and Lorne Doerkson.

B.C.’s Opposition party has announced a slate of candidates that will run in redrawn Kamloops-area ridings the next time voters head to the polls.

MLAs Todd Stone, Peter Milobar, Lorne Doerkson and Jackie Tegart were unveiled Tuesday by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon as the party’s candidates in the area.

Stone and Milobar will run in Kamloops-North Thompson and Kamloops Centre, respectively, while Doerkson will be on the ballot in the Cariboo-Chilcotin and Tegart will run in Fraser-Nicola.

“These four MLAs, working alongside our entire BC United team, will help deliver the results that we need in British Columbia — not the announcements, not the re-announcments or the photo ops, but the results that we need in British Columbia,” Falcon told reporters at an event Tuesday in Kamloops.

“Not the promise, but the actual result so that we can have safer streets on which people feel that they can walk, whether it’s West Victoria or Tranquille, and not feel like their life could be in jeopardy.”

Stone has served as MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson since 2013. He is also Opposition critic for jobs, small business and economic development.

Milobar, who served as Kamloops mayor before jumping to provincial politics, has been MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson since 2017. He is Opposition critic for finance.

Doerkson was first elected MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin in 2020. He serves as Opposition critic for emergency management and climate readiness, as well as water, land and natural resource stewardship.

Tegart has been MLA for Fraser-Nicola since 2013. She serves as assistant deputy speaker.

B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.