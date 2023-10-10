Israeli man feels 'helpless' watching horrors of war from Kamloops

Contributed

An Israeli man living temporarily in Kamloops says he found out Hamas gunmen had invaded his homeland when terrorists murdered his grandmother and then posted a video of her bloodied body to her own Facebook page.

Yoav Shimoni, 24, said he was aware Hamas was firing rockets into Israel on Saturday when he got a panicked message from his sister.

“She mentioned that my grandma posted something on Facebook,” he said.

“So we all went to her Facebook immediately and saw a video of her lying on the floor covered in blood, with men with guns standing above her.”

According to Shimoni, Hamas gunmen murdered his grandmother and then used her phone to record a video of her body and post it to her Facebook account. He said he believes they did so hoping her friends and family would see.

At the time of the post, the Israeli government had not yet confirmed officially that Hamas had invaded Israel.

“So for the first few hours we were still very confused — we didn’t want to believe what we saw,” he said.

“Then two hours later, Israel confirmed that terrorists had penetrated into Israel, so we knew that was true — the terrorists had infiltrated her house, murdered her and then recorded it on her phone.”

Shimoni said his grandmother, Bracha Levinson, lived less than a kilometre from the Gaza border in a small community called Nir Oz. He said 100 of the kibbutz’s 300 homes were torched by Hamas — including his grandmother’s house.

“So there’s nothing remaining from the property or anything,” Shimoni said.

The war has already claimed at least 1,600 lives on both sides — and perhaps many hundreds more. Israel has also said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

The conflict is only expected to escalate. Israel expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country’s media.

Shimoni, who is staying in Kamloops for a few months while his girlfriend attends Thompson Rivers University, said it’s hard to be so far away from Israel during the conflict.

“I feel helpless,” he said.

“Not only do I see my family putting in effort, but all of my friends are currently in the reserves and getting recruited and then going to the frontline. It’s very scary and very diminishing to my spirit that I don’t feel like I’m able to really do anything to help.”

Shimoni said he’s keeping in touch with family and friends in Israel as best he can and offering help from afar. He has considered travelling to Israel to fight but said there is uncertainty surrounding the country’s airports.

“And I know my parents really don’t want me to come,” he said, noting he was just home two weeks ago.

“They fear enough for my brother and my sister being there. I don’t want to add to that risk.”

Shimoni, who works for a software startup in Toronto, said he is trying to convince his family to join him in Canada.

Editor's note: Shimoni shared this link to an Israeli online fundraiser to rebuild the Nir Oz kibbutz.

— with files from The Canadian Press