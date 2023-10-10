ER closure extended in Merritt as staffing issues persist

Photo: Castanet

A weekend closure of the Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department has been extended.

Interior Health announced this morning the closure will continue through this evening.

This follows multiple closures at the hospital due to "unexpected limited staffing availability."



"From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 10, emergency department services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops," IH said in an email.



"During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital."



Those who need life-threatening emergency care should call 911.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7.

Repeated closures of the ER prompted a community rally on Oct. 1 in which protesters called on the provincial government to find a solution.

About 90 people lined the street, waving signs and banners.

The hospital's emergency department has experienced more than a dozen temporary closures this year due to staffing shortages.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said at the rally many residents are upset and "it's only a matter of time" before someone dies as a result.