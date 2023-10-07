Nicola Valley Hospital to temporarily close E.R. this weekend

Photo: Castanet

A temporary service interruption at Nicola Valley Hospital's emergency department will happen this weekend.

From the hours of 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 until 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, will be closed due to an unexpected limit of availability for physicians.

Merritt and area residents who need emergency care over the Thanksgiving long weekend will need to travel to Kamloops or Kelowna for help.

This closure comes just one week after a protest was held outside of the hospital demanding change.