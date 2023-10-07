A Toast For You Gala set to run next weekend at Colombo Lodge

Tickets are still available for a gala next weekend raising money to help pay for trauma therapy for people who cannot afford it.

The second-annual A Toast To You Gala Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Colombo Lodge, 814 Lorne St.

Tickets range from $110 to $115 per person and are available online. Sales close on Sunday.

Money raised will go toward a therapy fund at BGC Kamloops, known until recently as the Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s your chance to play a role in supporting the wellness of the children and families of Kamloops,” organizers said in a statement.

“This event is also to honour and celebrate all the hardworking folks that support children and families in their career and a chance to raise a glass and toast those that have positively impacted your life.”

Organizers say the event will include entertainment, raffles, a silent auction and a DJ.