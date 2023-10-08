Woman files lawsuit seeking repayment of $3.5M loan from estranged son-in-law

Photo: Castanet

A woman has filed a lawsuit seeking the return of $3.5 million she loaned to her estranged son-in-law to help him finance the development of a Kamloops subdivision.

Jacomien Mars has filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court seeking the return of the cash from Jason Stevenson and his numbered contracting company.

According to the lawsuit, Mars loaned Stevenson $505,000 in March of 2021 and a further $3 million five months later. The money was a loan, the claim alleges, to cover the purchase price of 14 building lots in Kamloops.

Stevenson and Mars’ daughter later separated.

Mars claims she sent Stevenson a demand letter six weeks ago and has received no payment. According to her claim, the principal and interest became due on Sept. 19, 2023.

Mars is seeking payment of $3,505,000 plus interest, as well as a certificate of pending litigation for the 14 lots — all of which remain unsold, according to the claim.

Once he is served, Stevenson will have 21 days to reply.

None of the allegations in Mars' claim have been proven in court.