Man convicted of sexual assault in rape of mother of his newborn baby

A Kamloops man has been convicted of sexual assault after raping the mother of his newborn baby a month after the child was born.

The man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Court heard the incident took place on Oct. 9, 2020, about a month after the baby was born. The couple was not together at the time, but the man agreed to sleep over to help out with baby duties.

The woman testified that she told the man she was not interested in sex before going to sleep. She said she woke up to find him on top of her.

The man said the sex was consensual, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ward Branch didn’t buy it.

“After assessing the evidence as a whole, I am not left with reasonable doubt as to whether the elements of the offence have been established,” he said.

A date for the man’s sentencing has not yet been set. He is not in custody.