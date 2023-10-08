Trans Mountain crews already working in Jacko Lake area as Tk'emlups awaits opportunity to appeal

Photo: The Canadian Press

Work is already underway on a 1.3-kilometre stretch of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion through a sacred First Nations site south of Kamloops, while Tk’emlups officials await an opportunity to appeal a recent decision allowing it to proceed.

On Sept. 25, Canada’s Energy Regulator ruled in favour of Trans Mountain Corporation after it applied to modify the route of its pipeline expansion project through the Jacko Lake area south of Aberdeen.

Trans Mountain planned to bore a tunnel through the area, but asked for permission from the regulator to alter the route to avoid a nine-month delay and a potential $86-million cost overrun.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band officials agreed to the original tunnel plan and opposed the Crown corporation’s request to alter the route through the area — land it calls Pipsell. Last week, the band issued a statement in response to the decision, in which it accused the government of prioritizing industry over reconciliation.

The band has asked the regulator to provide reasons for its decision so that it can seek any available avenues of appeal. No reasons have been provided, but the regulator has said they are coming.

Castanet Kamloops asked Trans Mountain whether work in the area is underway, or if the company is waiting to allow the band to seek legal recourse.

“Construction has been ongoing at the Jacko Lake site and we have resumed work on a 1.3-kilometre deviation to the pipeline route after the ruling from the Canada Energy Regulator,” Trans Mountain replied in a statement.

The statement said Trans Mountain recognizes the area’s “sacred importance” to the band and said it will be “respectful of the spiritual and cultural significance of this land.”

On Friday, Green Leader Elizabeth May called on the federal government to halt work in the area to allow the legal process to play out.

“Will this government instruct the Crown corporation to stop the destruction of the Pipsell, at least until the reasons are provided and legal remedies can be pursued?” she asked during question period in the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin, who stood to respond for the government, said federal officials are also eagerly awaiting the reasons. But, she said, the regulator is a “quasi-judicial body” and not a government agency.