Kamloops residents worried about potential vigilante action over poisoned hot dogs

A member of the strata council at a Brocklehurst community where tainted pieces of meat are allegedly being left out in an attempt to poison pets says he’s frustrated and worried about the prospect of vigilante action.

Police are investigating a string of alleged incidents in the Catalpa community, on Ord Road near Kamloops Airport, dating back to the summer.

On Wednesday, a wiener dog named Lyla was hospitalized after scarfing down a hot dog she found in her yard. Her owner, Sean Sil, told Castanet Kamloops the scary incident is the latest in a string of suspicious circumstances in the community, all involving allegedly poisoned meat being left out in public spaces and thrown into yards.

According to police, the first report was made following a find in July, at which time the complainant said her dog got sick after eating a piece of meat six weeks earlier.

Lynden Sandy, a Catalpa homeowner and a member of the community’s strata council, said he has personally found multiple pieces of hot dog since moving into the new subdivision a few months ago, including an incident separate from Sil’s on Wednesday morning.

“Our dog has found these hot dogs four separate times since July,” he said.

“Fortunately, each time our dog has found them, we’ve been able to fish them out of his mouth and he hasn’t gotten sick, but it’s a pretty persistent issue.”

Sandy said Catalpa residents were made aware of the issue on July 14, a few days after the first report was made to police.

“Since then, it seemed as though things were quiet for a little while after,” he said. “Then I believe I was the one who brought it to council’s attention on Sept. 7, and things seem to have gotten worse since then.”

Sandy said he’s worried one of his neighbours might take matters into their own hands.

“My fear is that somebody is going to try to be a vigilante and wait out all night to catch somebody in the act,” he said.

“I really don’t want that to happen, or create some sort of community where our neighbours are afraid of each other.”

Sandy called the situation “frustrating.” He also questioned the police response and said he was told by a Mountie on Wednesday that the incident might not be criminal.

“They said it’s not really an issue they deal with, and because it’s animal-specific it’s more of an SPCA issue,” he said.

“It was pretty appalling to hear that.”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn reiterated police are investigating the incident.

“In any investigation, there are a number of avenues to explore and sometimes those avenues may require the assistance of other partners when it comes to animal investigations and tests regarding contaminates in food, et cetera,” she said.

“If someone is concerned about an investigation, they are always encouraged to contact the detachment or a watch commander to further discuss any other potential investigative avenues that may be explored.”

Sandy said pet owners in Catalpa will remain on high alert for the time being.

“It is pretty scary...It makes me want to not take my dog out there.”