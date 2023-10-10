American man won't face deportation after 'graphically' threatening girlfriend

Photo: Castanet

An American man who could face deportation if he were to be convicted of a criminal offence caught a break Thursday after admitting he threatened to kill his girlfriend “in a moment of extreme anger” earlier this year.

William Harris Pierce, 69, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of uttering threats.

Court heard Pierce and the complainant had been involved in a brief relationship, which was coming undone in May. Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the couple was trying to sort out property issues as part of the breakup.

They were arguing about a travel trailer over text when Pierce, who lives in the Chase area, began to threaten the woman.

“Mr. Pierce became quite upset and sent her a number of text messages that caused her to be quite fearful,” Goulet said.

One text said, “I will be back soon and I’m coming looking for you — catch my drift?” Another said, “I don’t want but two things for you, and that’s my stuff and my hands around your dead throat.”

“He also threatened to slit her throat and got quite graphic in that regard,” Goulet said.

Defence lawyer Julian Van Der Walle said Pierce is an American man and a U.S. military veteran who moved to Canada in 1999 to be with his first wife.

Van Der Walle said Pierce was upset at the time of the threats, describing him as being “in a moment of extreme anger and frustration.”

“He’s very sorry for what he did to the complainant and the worry he caused her,” he said.

Pierce has no previous criminal history.

Goulet and Van Der Walle presented a joint submission for a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning Pierce would not have a criminal record if he completes a year of probation without incident. According to Van Der Walle, such a sentence would not place Pierce in any immigration jeopardy, but a conviction could result in his deportation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with the joint submission, also prohibiting Pierce from possessing a firearm for five years.