Open burning ban eases in Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Darren Handschuh file photo

Open burning restrictions are being eased in the Kamloops Fire Centre as autumn brings cooler temperatures.

As of Friday, category two open fires will be allowed in the region, which also includes the Okanagan. Municipalities will have their own burning regulations in place.

Along with category two open burns, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, binary exploding targets and air curtain burners are also now allowed.

Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.

Info on the different categories of fires and burning is here.

The Kamloops Fire Centre includes the Okanagan and surrounding area. Category two fires are also allowed in the Southeast Fire Centre to the east right now.