Green party leader calls for halt to TMX work south of Kamloops to allow band time to appeal

Photo: Trans Mountain

The leader of Canada’s Green party called on the federal government Friday to order a stop to pipeline construction through sacred First Nations land south of Kamloops, at least until Tk’emlups te Secwepemc officials can have a chance to argue their case in court.

Late last month, Canada’s Energy Regulator ruled in favour of Trans Mountain Corporation’s application to modify the route of its pipeline expansion through the Jacko Lake area south of Aberdeen.

Trans Mountain planned to bore a tunnel through the area, but asked for permission to alter the route to avoid a nine-month delay and a potential $86-million cost overrun.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band officials agreed to the tunnel plan and opposed the Crown corporation’s request to alter the route through the area — land it calls Pipsell. Last week, the band issued a statement in response to the decision, in which it accused the government of prioritizing industry over reconciliation.

The band has asked the regulator to provide reasons for its decision to allow the appeal process to play out. No reasons have been provided, but the regulator has said they are coming.

Green Leader Elizabeth May stood in question period on Friday and asked the government to halt the process temporarily

“Without the reasons, the First Nation can’t pursue its court remedy,” she said.

“But one thing they don’t have to wait for is for construction to begin through the most sacred areas of their territory.”

May compared Pipsell’s significance to that of the Garden of Eden.

“Will this government instruct the Crown corporation to stop the destruction of the Pipsell, at least until the reasons are provided and legal remedies can be pursued?” she asked.

Liberal MLA Julie Dabrusin, who serves as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, responded for the government, saying they are also eager to review the regulator's reasons.

“I want to really emphasize that this is made by an independent quasi-judicial body — it’s not a government agency,” she said.

“And they have said they will be providing reasons for the decision shortly. We’re looking forward to seeing that.”