Town hall Tuesday to feature Kamloops MLAs, Opposition leader Kevin Falcon

Photo: The Canadian Press BC United Leader Kevin Falcon

B.C. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon will be in Kamloops next week for an open town hall meeting alongside local MLAs, looking to discuss wildfire response, affordability, public safety, health care and other hot-button issues.

The BC United event will run on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kamloops, 540 Victoria St., featuring MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar. All members of the community are encouraged to attend, the party said in a news release.

“I’m looking forward to co-hosting the town hall with Peter to hear the issues that matter most to voters and share BC United’s vision for a brighter, more prosperous British Columbia,” Stone said.

Milobar said this summer's wildfire season and BC United’s recently announced wildfire response policy will likely guide some of the discussion.

“Voters can expect an informative town hall as we go in depth on our new wildfire policy reforms and Safer B.C. plan,” he said.

“Over this past summer, we saw how wildfires can threaten homes, businesses and infrastructure. Our new wildfire policy will provide a radical shift to protect our communities, environment and economy.”