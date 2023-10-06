Police confirm fatality, continue to investigate fiery crash on Highway 1

UPDATE: 12:32 p.m.

Police say they are working to determine what caused a fiery fatal crash Thursday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spences Bridge.

Investigators have confirmed one driver died after two commercial trucks collided just before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge.

“The initial investigation has determined that the two vehicles collided head on while negotiating a curve,” BC Highway Patrol Insp. Chad Badry said in a news release.

“The northbound tractor trailer came to a rest down a steep embankment and on the CN track below.”

Badry said the truck burst in to flames and the driver, a man from the Lower Mainland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other truck was not injured.

The highway was closed for more than 24 hours while police investigated and cleared the scene. CN Rail’s line through the area was also closed for some time.

“All avenues of investigation are being considered, however impairment by drugs or alcohol have been ruled out as a factor in the crash,” Badry said.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to contact the BCHP’s Kamloops office at 250-828-3111.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed briefly on Friday afternoon to allow for vehicle recovery in the area.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

More than 24 hours after a fiery crash between two transport trucks south of Cache Creek, the scene has been cleared as of 8:40 a.m. on Highway 1, DriveBC advises.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains partially closed this morning in the the wake of a fiery crash between two semis south of Cache Creek.

Emergency crews were called to scene north of Spences Bridge about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The collision saw one of the heavy trucks burst into flames, the other tipped on its side, spilled its load of metal across the highway.

The driver of one vehicle is believed dead, but authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, DriveBC reported reduced speed through the scene and traffic control on site.

The highway was still fully closed as of 10 p.m. as crews continued to work on cleanup.

Northbound traffic was being diverted via Highway 5 and southbound on Highway 1, east to Kamloops. Highway 8 was being used as an alternative for local passenger traffic only.