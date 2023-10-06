Partial closure remains at scene of fiery transport truck crash south of Cache Creek

The Trans-Canada Highway remains partially closed this morning in the the wake of a fiery crash between two semis south of Cache Creek.

Emergency crews were called to scene north of Spences Bridge about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The collision saw one of the heavy trucks burst into flames, the other tipped on its side, spilled its load of metal across the highway.

The driver of one vehicle is believed dead, but authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, DriveBC reported reduced speed through the scene and traffic control on site.

The highway was still fully closed as of 10 p.m. as crews continued to work on cleanup.

Northbound traffic was being diverted via Highway 5 and southbound on Highway 1, east to Kamloops. Highway 8 was being used as an alternative for local passenger traffic only.