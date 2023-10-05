Police say missing Prince George man could be in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Justin Maxwell Hart was last seen by friends on Sept. 19 in Prince George.

Police say a Prince George man who has been missing for more than two weeks might be in Kamloops.

According to Mounties, Justin Maxwell Hart was last seen by friends on Sept. 19 in Prince George.

The 35-year-old is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said Hart is known to spend time in Kamloops.

“Justin’s family and friends are very concerned for his well-being,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.