Kamloops Art Gallery to open luminous outdoor exhibit at Riverside Park

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery will be opening a free outdoor art exhibit at Riverside Park, featuring work from a dozen artists and collaborators.

The Art Gallery said projects range from narrative storytelling to experimental film and animation, and will be accompanied by nightly tours at Riverside Park from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21.

The exhibit, titled Luminocity, will feature work from artists from East Africa, Northern Europe, the Pacific Rim, South America and Turtle Island.

“This iteration of Luminocity transports us to sites of contestation, with embodied and performative practices offering intimacy, connection, and refusal,” the art gallery said.

The gallery said the focal point of the exhibit is a “larger-than-life” kaleidoscope that will bend the vision of patrons as they walk through its core.

More information about the exhibit is available online.