City hopes Pride swimming events will demonstrate inclusion

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops will hold two free Pride swimming events later this month at Westsyde Pool.

A 16-and-up Pride swim will take place on Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and a family Pride swim is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Special measures will be taken to train staff, adjust change room signage and create safe spaces for individuals to wear the swimwear of their choice and be accepted as they are,” the city said in a statement.

“The goals are to allow participants to have fun in a space that may not typically feel inviting for those who don’t conform to gender norms and to demonstrate to the community that we are inclusive of all people.”

The swims are free but the city said registration is required because space is limited, with 70 participants allowed for each event.

For more information or to register, click here.