Logan Lake residents warned about algae bloom impacting some drinking water

Photo: District of Logan Lake

An algae bloom on Logan Lake has prompted an advisory cautioning residents against swimming in the lake or drinking water from it.

In a statement posted on social media, the District of Logan Lake said it is monitoring a cyanobacteria bloom on the lake — also known as blue-green algae.

Residents are warned to avoid any direct contact with the bloom and encouraged to avoid recreational activities like swimming anywhere the bloom is present.

“Do not consume drinking water directly from the lake,” the district’s statement said.

“If your source water intake is Logan Lake, consider using an alternate source for drinking water.”

Residents are also encouraged to provide pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water.