Kamloops water restrictions rescinded after province downgrades drought level

Photo: City of Kamloops This chart shows reductions in Kamloops water usage after water restrictions were put in place in August.

The City of Kamloops has rescinded water use restrictions that have been in place since August due to unprecedented drought conditions.

On Thursday morning, provincial officials downgraded the drought level for the area from Level 5 to Level 4.

“Effective immediately, all forms of water use are permitted, including irrigation with sprinklers and automatic systems, vehicle and boat washing and pressure washing for any purpose,” the city said in a statement.

According to the city, local water restrictions kept 200 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water in area rivers and streams.

“The collective effort of the community allowed over 500 million litres of water to remain in the river to support fish and the ecosystem,” City of Kamloops Engineering Manager Deven Matkowski said in a news release.