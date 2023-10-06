New protected bike lanes connect Sahali, Aberdeen with downtown

A new protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue is now open to cyclists, expanding the city’s active transportation network with more bike lanes expected to come.

Purvez Irani, the City of Kamloops’ transportation manager, said the 630-metre stretch connects the Xget’tem Trail at Glenfair Drive to the Lansdowne transit exchange.

“It's part of our north-south core bike route — there are certain sections which we are completing, and some have been already completed in the past,” Irani said.

“For example, next year would be Highway 5A, we completed summit drive multi use pathway, and then Sixth Avenue was left.”

Irani said the city received $4 million federal funding to be used on the Sixth Avenue project and the multi-use pathway on Summit Drive, with an additional $2.2 million in funding from the city going toward the Sixth Avenue project, as well.

“The latest was about $2.2 million, just the Sixth Avenue Project,” said Irani.

“It still hasn't officially opened, so we're looking at the final numbers right now.”

In the future, Irani said the city hopes to connect Rivers Trail on the North Shore with an east to west connection down Lansdowne Street. The city has recently issued a survey seeking feedback on a proposed multi-use pathway between Second and Sixth avenues on Lansdowne Street that would connect the new bike lane to the North Shore.

The goal of the project is to encourage alternative modes of transportation, a goal outlined in the city’s active transportation plan and the climate action plan.

“What we're trying to do is attract the 60 to 70 per cent of the population that may be interested in riding but they don't feel safe to be on the road,” Irani said.

“So by protect providing these protected bike facilities, our hope is the younger generation and people who do not feel safe maybe look at cycling as an alternative to driving, which would help with us having to expand our road networks adding more lanes and spending more capital dollars.”

Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple, herself an avid cyclist, said she bikes up and down the new path five times a week and finds it to be a much safer alternative to riding on the road.

“I think it was an overbuilt street to begin with — to have four lanes coming down Sixth was a bit of an excess in terms of the amount of space given up to cars,” Bepple said.

“Giving up a small space to cyclists I think is a good solution.”

Trent Smith, treasurer of the Kamloops Cycling Coalition, said he thought the project was “super exciting,” but some glaring gaps of active transportation infrastructure still exist.

“That connection to the North Shore remains a gap," he said. "So getting from the end of Sixth at Lansdowne there over to the Rivers Trail in the park is a gap that's currently difficult to negotiate."

According to Smith, connecting “far flung” areas to the network is still a priority for the coalition, including connections to Valleyview, Barnhartvale and Westsyde.

“TRU is perhaps one of the most glaring examples of that, and so that's also a priority is getting destinations connected into the network,” he said.

The city said the new lane is the last leg of the Summit-Downtown Active Transportation Connection Project, and the first of its kind in the city.

City officials will officially be unveiling the new Sixth Avenue bike lane in an opening ceremony on Friday.