World fly fishing championships in Kamloops could reel in more tourists

Photo: Kathy Ruddick Anglers Kathy Ruddick and Mike Learmonth brought home individual medals from the World Fly Fishing Championships.

The World Masters and Ladies Fly Fishing Championships were held last month in Kamloops, marking the first time the event had been held in Canada in 30 years, organizers said.

Todd Oishi, head organizer and Fly Fishing Canada president, said it was a “huge deal” to see the competition return to Canada after three decades, and to see Canadian anglers perform so well.

Kamloops angler Kathy Ruddick brought home a bronze individual medal in the ladies championship, and Canadian masters team member Mike Learmonth earned a silver individual medal.

The Canadian ladies team won silver, while the Canadian masters team placed fourth overall.

“Originally it was just the masters, but we took the task on to do two championships at the same time, which went very smoothly,” said Oishi.

“Many of them were commenting at the closing ceremonies that they'll definitely be back, so this is a great tourism aspect in regard to exposing these people to our fishing that we have available.”

The event, which ran from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, saw teams from 18 countries compete, totalling more than 160 anglers who competed at 10 locations in the surrounding area.

“All the participants got a chance to see what we really have in our own backyard and they actually want to come back because they were just overwhelmed with the beauty,” said Oishi.

“You get the different sceneries as you're driving them on the shuttle buses all the way to Princeton and all the way to Clearwater, they're seeing one extreme to the other than the arid desert-like environment in Kamloops.”

Oishi said the Fly Fishing Canada is beginning to rebuild its youth program and is looking for interested parties.

“Any youths that might be interested in coming out to some of our events and some of our coaching and clinics that we put on, contact me,” Oishi said.

Oishi said Parties interest in fly fishing and Fly Fishing Canada can email [email protected].