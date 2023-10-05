City of Kamloops to host municipal conference on inclusion, diversity, accessibility

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops says it will be hosting a municipal conference on inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility and reconciliation in November.

The city said it is welcoming municipal staff, elected officials and engaged community members from across B.C. to discuss how municipalities can develop in those areas over the course of two days.

“Our goal is to showcase some of the work we have been doing in Kamloops while also learning from the experiences of our peers doing similar work,” said Tymmarah Mackie, the city's equity, diversity, and inclusion Consultant.

“There is so much room for improvement in municipal inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility and many ways we can innovate and learn from each other.”

Mackie said the conference has already lined up a handful of presenters and participants from outside the province.

The city said the upcoming conference will include three high-profile speakers, including Jesse Lipscombe, an Edmonton-based anti-racism expert affiliated with the Make It Awkward Campaign, Garry Gottfriedson, a Secwépemc poet and residential school survivor, and Gurdeep Pandher, a dancer from the Yukon.

Breakout sessions and a panel discussion on municipal inclusion for gender identity and expression will be included as part of the conference, according to the city.

The city said the target audience for the conference includes representatives from mid- to small-sized municipalities and Indigenous bands, but interested members of the community at large are welcome as well.

B.C. municipal staff have been working to comply with recent legislative changes under the Accessible B.C. Act in April, that required the province's municipalities to establish an accessibility advisory committee, accessibility plan and create a feedback mechanic for residents on accessibility issues by Sept. 1

The city said the short timeline and steep learning curve has been difficult for many smaller municipalities.

For more information or to register, click here.