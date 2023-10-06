Science centre hosting shows about lumen, light for children

Photo: Big Little Science Centre

A not-for-profit science centre in Kamloops is holding two shows by a local geologist to accompany a display about Lumen and light.

The Big Little Science Centre will be hosting two shows by a long-time volunteer and geologist Donald Bouffard on Saturday and again on Oct. 21, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

The science centre describes the show as “a personal humorous yet artistic/scientific take on the effects that lumen has had on [Bouffard].”

The centre is located downtown at 458 Seymour St.