Police can't find one of two drivers involved in fiery Highway 1 crash Thursday morning

UPDATE: 1:38 p.m.

Police can’t find one of the drivers involved in a fiery collision Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Ashcroft.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge at about 7 a.m. for a report of a crash involving two commercial vehicles.

“One of the drivers was able to speak with officers at the scene,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“However, the driver of the other involved vehicle remains unaccounted for at the time of this release.”

Grandy said the highway will remain closed “for an extended period of time.” DriveBC has said the next update on the status of the highway will be at 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:02 a.m.

A fiery collision has closed the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is closed three kilometres south of Venables Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

Video shared with Castanet shows debris strewn across the highway and a gravel truck on fire, with the flames appearing to spread down a nearby embankment. Another transport truck is on its side nearby.

There is no word yet on any injuries. Castanet has asked police for information about the crash.

DriveBC said a detour is in effect via Highway 5 and Highway 97C.

DriveBC’s first report of the incident was just before 7:30 a.m.