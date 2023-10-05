Collision, fire has Trans-Canada Highway closed near Spences Bridge

A fiery collision has closed the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is closed three kilometres south of Venables Valley Road due to a vehicle fire.

Video shared with Castanet shows debris strewn across the highway and a gravel truck on fire, with the flames appearing to spread down a nearby embankment. Another transport truck is on its side nearby.

There is no word yet on any injuries. Castanet has asked police for information about the crash.

DriveBC said a detour is in effect via Highway 5 and Highway 97C.

DriveBC’s first report of the incident was just before 7:30 a.m.