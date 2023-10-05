$1M Ronald McDonald House family room on track to open next year at RIH

Photo: Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon These architectural renderings show what the Ronald McDonald House family room at Royal Inland Hospital will look like when it opens next year.

When the Ronald McDonald House family room opens at Royal Inland Hospital next year, it’s expected to be full every night.

Construction of the 1,000-square-foot facility is being funded by a donation of just under $1 million, made by an anonymous Kamloops philanthropist. Operating costs will be a little more than $100,000 per year and will be covered by donations.

“It’s a house within a hospital,” Richard Press, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of B.C. and Yukon, told Castanet Kamloops.

“It will have one sleep room, and then a beautiful common space that’s broken up into areas with a kitchen, a play space, a little computer space, a TV and kind of a lounge. It’s really a family room where families that are in the hospital can just get out of the clinical environment.”

Pass said he expects the Kamloops family room to be a busy place.

“It will be open every day and my experience and the feasibility study that we’ve done tells me the sleep room will have families in it every night,” he said.

“But the number of families that use it every day are probably going to be in the hundreds, because anyone can go in and get a coffee if your child is in the hospital. It’s going to be a really active place.”

The RIH facility will be one of just two RMH family rooms in B.C., with the other at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Pass said other hospitals are being eyed for similar projects.

“We try to move into as many hospitals as are building,” he said.

“So Kamloops is going to be the second one because of the expansion to the hospital there, and then we’ll continue to try to populate the province as hospitals in other locations continue to grow, as well.”

Plans for the Kamloops family room were unveiled early in 2020 and the facility is expected to be operating by the middle of next year.

Pass said plans are also in the works for a second Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver — a project being undertaken as the agency celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The current 96,000-square-foot house, on the grounds of BC Children’s Hospital, has space for 73 families. The new facility, which will cost an estimated $100 million, will more than double RMH’s capacity in Vancouver.

Pass said anyone looking to donate to RMH can do so online at rmhbc.ca.