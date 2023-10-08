Western Canada Theatre opens new season with reimagining of 1930s thriller

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

Western Canada Theatre is opening its 2023-24 season with a reimagining of a 1930s thriller, giving it a female-oriented twist.

WCT says its new adaptation Gaslight, written by Canadian playwrights Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, is based on the 1938 play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton.

The play, set in Victorian London, follows a woman as she untangles the mystery underneath her picture-perfect life as she loses her grip on reality, according to WCT.

“Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson have found a way to reinvent this story and bring intuition, strength, and bravery to the central female character,” said director Sarah Rodgers.

“This heroine takes matters into her own capable hands with surprising and delightful consequences.”

According to WCT, the original Angel Street coined the modern context for the word “gaslighting.”

“This adaptation puts the focus of the story back on the women, in all their ingenuity, heroism, and cunning,” said James MacDonald, WCT Artistic Director.

Local performer Kirk Smith, as well as actors Nyiri Karakas, Erin Ormond and Jenaya Barker will take the stage at the Sagebrush Theatre Oct. 19 to Oct. 28.

Tickets and more information on the production are available online.