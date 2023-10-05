$12.8M North Shore affordable housing project delayed until 2024, BC Housing says

Photo: Castanet An apartment building on the North Shore which sustained damage in a 2021 fire has been purchased by BC Housing.

A $12.8-million North Kamloops subsidized housing project expected to be in operation this summer has been delayed to the middle of next year, according to BC Housing.

The province announced the purchase of the Cherry Avenue building in April to provide 42 new units of affordable rental housing. At the time, BC Housing said the building would see residents move in by the end of the summer.

That did not happen, and BC Housing now says the building is expected to be ready for occupancy in mid-2024 due to incomplete work by the seller.

A hold back of $250,000 was placed on the sale contract, with BC Housing saying the incomplete work will be evaluated and they will take an “appropriate” amount to cover the cost of the remaining work.

“We are also taking this opportunity to contemplate additional upgrades to the building that would provide a better quality of life for tenants, reduce operating costs and increase the longevity of the building before tenants move in,” BC Housing said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops.

An independent property appraisal by “an appraiser with more than 20-years experience” appraised the property at $10.4, BC Housing said.

According to the Ministry, while the asking price by seller was going to be $11.5 million, the actual purchase price was $11.2 million.

“The overall purchase of $12.8 million for 435 Cherry Ave. included land, taxes, renovations and other miscellaneous costs,” BC Housing said in a statement.

BC Housing said Interior Community Services was selected as the building operator in August.

The apartment building, at 435 Cherry Ave., had previously been vacant following a 2021 fire that displaced many of the tenants.