Dog expected to recover after alleged poisoning in Brocklehurst

Photo: Sean Sil Lyla the miniature dachshund was hospitalized Wednesday morning after scarfing down a piece of hot dog.

A Brocklehurst couple is sounding the alarm after their wiener dog had to be hospitalized Wednesday after eating a piece of hot dog apparently thrown into their back yard, an incident that police are investigating.

Sean Sil said the scary incident is the latest in a string of suspicious sausage-related circumstances in the Catalpa community on Ord Road near Kamloops Airport.

“This is a deliberate act to harm dogs,” he said.

Sil told Castanet Kamloops his six-year-old miniature dachshund, Lyla, ate a piece of hot dog while out in his back yard at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said residents of Catalpa have been on high alert in recent months, since the neighbourhood’s strata sent a message in July advising of poisoned hot dogs being found in the community’s park and in some back yards.

So when his wife watched Lyla scarf down the chunk of wiener, she knew to keep an eye out for any signs of illness.

“She tried to pull it out of her mouth, but she’s a quick little dog,” Sil said. “It was down already.”

Lyla got sick about 45 minutes later and puked up an intact piece of hot dog. Sil and his wife took Lyla to the vet, where she's been for most of the day.

“If we’re lucky they said we can bring her home tonight when they call us, but we haven’t heard anything yet,” he said.

Police confirmed they are investigating Wednesday’s incident and they have a file open stemming from a similar occurrence at Catalpa in July.

In that case, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said, a resident found what appeared to be part of a wiener in a planter on her property. She told police that her dog got sick about six weeks earlier after eating a piece of hot dog.

Sil said the Catalpa strata believes there have been as many as six incidents in recent months involving suspicious wieners and pepperoni left in the neighbourhood. He said video surveillance “is being reviewed.”

Evelyn said Mounties are looking for tips. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.