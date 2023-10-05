Kamloops musician composing original score for silent film screening

Photo: Daniela O'Fee

A Kamloops musician is composing an original score she’ll be playing alongside a classic German silent film when it’s screened later this month at the Paramount Theatre.

Daniela O’Fee said she’s been composing since early September, creating a score to accompany a screening of 1920 film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari — often credited as one of the first horror films.

“I thought it would be a really cool challenge for myself to write something completely fresh, and then I could really play off the film and really help tell the story and create the mood through my own music,” O’Fee told Castanet Kamloops.

“The process for me was to get to know the film, get to know the characters, get to know the history, that time in Germany, listen to some other scores that were created and then I kind of started from there.”

O’Fee said she began playing the piano at the age of eight, eventually earning a bachelor of music from the University of Victoria and becoming a schoolteacher.

According to O’Fee, the film has never had its own original score, but was often accompanied by popular music from the time it was released.

“Because I'm more of a classically trained pianist, I'm taking kind of an operatic approach,” she said.

“I’m using short, disjointed materials to move the action forward, and then I'm using more long, lush melodies to move that emotion and the expression forward.”

O’Fee said she hopes her score will heighten the emotion of the movie by pairing her music with the film’s expressionistic style, but she says the challenge is to steer clear of clichés.

"I really like kind of dissonant, edgy music,” she said. “So I think it's really intense, but not so much to take away from the film.”

She said she’s been working three to four hours a day on creating the score, which she’ll play live in front of an audience at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 26.

“I didn't have a lot of time to really research what I was doing. So basically, I'm writing it in five weeks,” O’Fee said.

She said she isn’t “technically” a composer, calling this undertaking the first “serious composition” of her life.

“It’s getting into Halloween, I'm turning 60 this month and I thought that I will celebrate by doing something that totally scares the heck out of me,” said O’Fee.

“I’m just going to check my ego at the door and just let it fly, because at my age doing anything like this is a real privilege.”

Tickets for the screening can be purchased online on the Kamloops Film Society’s website.