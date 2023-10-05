Man jailed two years for repeated sexual abuse of vulnerable young relative in his care

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a vulnerable young relative he was supposed to have been raising has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

The 38-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. The North Thompson community in which the abuse took place cannot be named under the same ban.

The man was convicted following a trial on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Court heard the victim was nine years old in the spring of 2011 when she was removed from her mother’s care after the conditions were deemed unsafe by the Ministry of Children and Family Development. She was placed in the care of her sister and her husband, who was the abuser.

The offences took place between August of 2011 and April of 2013.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said the man would “regularly” wake the girl up and take her to the living room, where he would touch her genitals and place her hands on his.

“It was repetitive, intrusive and invasive on the victim’s bodily and spiritual integrity,” Livingston said during a sentencing hearing last month.

“It also occurred in a place where she lived and where she was entitled to feel safe.”

Livingston sought an 18 to 24-month prison sentence followed by three years of probation, while defence lawyer Courtney McLaughlin suggested a 20-month period of house arrest, which would also be followed by a years-long probation term.

The man had no previous criminal record and has been assessed a low risk to reoffend. Court heard he is an alcoholic who was drinking when the offences were committed. He has been sober since 2015.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Matthew Kirchner said the man was in a position of trust, which he violated in spectacular fashion.

“[He] breached that trust in the most egregious manner that put his personal gratification over his obligation to care for the complainant,” he said.

Kirchner sentenced the man to two years less a day in prison, to be followed by three years of probation. He will also be ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.

He will be barred from having any contact with the victim while in jail or on probation, with the exception of a reconciliation process if it’s initiated by her.

The man had been free on bail, so his sentence started on Wednesday.