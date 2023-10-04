Shed fire snuffed out by KFR crews in Mount Paul Industrial Park

Photo: Josh Dawson Firefighters work on a blaze in a shed Wednesday morning in the Mount Paul Industrial Park.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews appeared to make quick work of a shed fire Wednesday in the Mount Paul Industrial Park.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Athabasca Street West just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a fire, which was pumping out a plume of white smoke visible from many parts of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find a blaze burning in a shed.

When Castanet Kamloops arrived at the scene at about 11:40 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control.

KFR has not replied to a request for more information about the incident.