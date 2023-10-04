Police arrest two suspects, recover stolen truck on North Shore

Photo: Castanet

Police say two suspects were arrested after a stolen pickup truck from 100 Mile House was recovered in North Kamloops.

Mounties said officers located the white Ford F-350 pickup truck on the 700-block of Windsor Ave. at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a man and a woman were arrested as part of the investigation and later released without process as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.