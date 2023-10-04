CMK's 'boundary-pushing' concert to feature quintet of wind instruments

Photo: Chamber Musicians of Kamloops (L-R) Edmund House, Janet Watson, Lucy Benwell, Cuyler Page, and Karen Gibbons.

The Chamber Musicians of Kamloops is billing its new concert as a boundary pushing entertainment program from a quintet of wind instruments.

CMK said the performance by the Wind Jammers will push the boundaries of wind quintet repertoire to include music from diverse cultures, composers, styles, instruments and eras.

The five Jammers include flutist Janet Watson, oboist Karen Gibbons, clarinet player Lucy Benwell, Edmund House playing the horn and Cuyler Page on bassoon.

The Wind Jammers will be performing Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kamloops United Church on St. Paul Street.

The concert is one of nine performed by the society between September and May the following year.

Tickets are sold at the door for $25, $20 for CMK members and free for students under 19.