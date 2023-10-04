Drunk in a Graveyard to host 'spooky smorgasbord' of horror movies for weirdos

Photo: Castanet Scott Floronic and Robin Goodfellow from Drunk in a Gaveyard.

A popular Kamloops-based podcast will be hosting a “spooky smorgasbord” of horror-based films at the Paramount Theatre for the Halloween season.

The first screening will appropriately be held on Friday, Oct. 13, with a screening of The Exorcist for the film’s 50th anniversary.

“We're going to have a performance by the Hillside Heels, which is a dance troupe, and we're going to have some fun giveaways,” said Robin Goodfellow, creator of the Drunk in a Graveyard podcast.

Documentary Satan Wants You will be played the following week, based on the 1980 book Michelle Remembers.

“The book, Michelle Remembers, kind of started off the satanic panic of the 1980s and 1990s. So it's a super cool one and we're psyched to screen that one,” Goodfellow said.

Two screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be held near the end of the month on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, and Goodfellow said she expects things to get weird.

“It's full audience participation, we have like little prop bags," she said. "People let it all hang out for Rocky Horror, literally."

Scott Floronic, podcast host and writer, said the series of screenings will touch every type of horror and horror-adjacent genre.

“Everybody's into it at that point, and you allow people that might not necessarily talk to each other about the same things kind of connect,” he said.

“You've got your weird goth kid and your metal guy and then grandpa who just loves horror movies and always has.”

Other Halloween-related screenings in October include Beetlejuice on Oct. 21, the Cabinet of Dr. Caligary on Oct. 26 and Hocus Pocus on Oct. 28.

Floronic said part of the appeal for horror movies is the exploration of the unknown and the ability for the genre to push boundaries.

“You get to explore this dark area of thought, of action, but you're still safe because it's a movie,” he said.

Like many of Drunk in a Graveyard's screenings, Goodfellow said the goal is to get the audience involved and bring out their weird side.

“We always want it to be like an event — we want you to come and get dressed up,” said Goodfellow.

“We want our events to be like a night out for weirdos. So just come on, let it all hang out.”

Tickets for the films can be purchased online at the Kamloops Film Society website.