Kamloops riding associations formed for BC Conservatives, featuring some familiar faces

Photo: Prince George Citizen Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad

The Conservative Party of B.C. has formed riding associations for two Kamloops ridings, and members are hoping for success the next time British Columbians head to the polls.

Riding associations were formed Sunday for the Kamloops-North Thompson and Kamloops Centre ridings.

“As we head into a new sitting of the legislative assembly, we are so excited that the Conservative Party has official party status. With Bruce Banana and Leader John Rustad as sitting MLAs, we now have a voice in government,” Corally Delwo, the party’s regional director for the Central Interior-Columbia, said in a news release.

“We will be a strong contender in the next provincial election. Our riding associations will be out in the community, sharing and promoting the BC Conservatives and letting people know they have a new option for government.”

Delwo was a prominent anti-vaccine voice in Kamloops during the COVID-19 pandemic. She ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2018 and again under the People’s Party of Canada banner in the 2021 federal election. She said she was going to run for city council last year but did not file her paperwork in time.

Delwo is joined in the party’s local ranks by fellow Kamloops anti-vaxxer Glenn Aalderink, who is vice-president of the Kamloops Centre riding association. Aalderink is a former nurse who led a well-attended 2021 protest outside Royal Inland Hospital and the Kamloops Law Courts, and later opened a short-lived user-pay clinic for vaccine skeptics.

Miguel Romero is president of the party’s Kamloops Centre riding association, while Richard Henderson and Alan Forseth will serve as president and vice-president, respectively, of the Kamloops-North Thompson riding association.

Founding meetings for riding associations in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap and Fraser-Nicola ridings will take place later this month.

The Conservative Party of B.C. said it intends to run a full slate of 93 candidates in the next provincial election.