City of Kamloops invites non-profits to apply for funding from community development grant

Non-profits are being invited to apply for up to $30,000 in funding from the city as part of council’s strategic plan for the next three years.

The City of Kamloops said its inviting interested non-profit organizations and societies to apply for the 2024 social and community developments grants before the cut off date of Nov. 7.

Applications can be submitted to cover operational costs, special projects, capital expenditures, or one-year seed money for social enterprise initiatives.

The city said applications will need to demonstrate at least one priority of the Kamloops Social Plan, or one area of focus from the Strategic Plan, adhere to principles of the Community Climate Action Plan, enhance the community’s well-being, promote volunteerism, address social and community issues and concerns, improve community or agency capacity to meet specific community needs, promote cultural understanding, partner with other service providers, be well publicized and occur within the city.

The grant application process is entirely online and the required materials can be accessed by clicking here.

The city said applicants will be notified if they have been approved or denied for the grant in late December, following an evaluation process by the Social Planning Engagement Group.

The final determination of awards will be made public in January 2024.

A virtual information session will be hosted by the city Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to explain the grant process and guidelines.

Interested parties can register for the information session online.

The city said funding is available to for projects that address priorities identified in city council’s 2023-26 Strategic Plan.