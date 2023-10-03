RCMP, fire officials investigating early morning fire at Valleyview business

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops RCMP and fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire Monday that sparked at a Valleyview business, damaging three boats.

Police were called to a location on the 1900-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, where firefighters were in the process of battling the blaze.

Three boats were damaged by the fire, police said.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but the fire is being treated as suspicious by fire investigators, who are working with police to help determine what transpired,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.