TRU hosting open house to show off campus, programs

Thompson Rivers University is opening its buildings, learning spaces and faculty to prospective students for its fall open house.

The university said students considering enrolling, families, community members and alumni are all invited to the campus on Oct. 21 to explore and learn more about the university.

Fifteen buildings will be open across campus, with more than 100 displays, booths and interactive activities spread over university grounds.

Prospective students will also have the chance to tour campus, learning spaces and on-campus residences.

TRU faculties, programs and student services will be available to answer questions and provide information.

The university will be showing off its programs through interactive drop-in sessions, including hydrogen rocket launches, nursing manikin demonstrations, adventure studies students rappelling from buildings and the physics and chemistry magic show.

The university said giveaways will be occurring throughout the day, including an iPad, AirPods, TRU merchandise and tuition credit for a full semester.

TRU said food-trucks and on-campus food services will be available as well.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the Campus Activity Centre, with the open house running from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking will be free during the open house.