Slamloops bringing more professional wrestling, dancing to Tournament Capital

Photo: Bean and Cider Productions

Slamloops is returning for Round 2 in the Tournament Capital, bringing more professional wrestling and dancing with it.

Organizers said the 19-plus event will be back by popular demand at The Night Shift on Fifth on Oct. 14.

The event will feature local talent Justin Cider, The Audacity Danni Deeds, The Vixen Jade and more as part of its new lineup.

Organizers said talent such as Mr. Beefy Goodness Vance Nevada and Backstage Pass Braydon Goss will also be performing, as well as Slamloops’ own Femme Fatale dancers, The Powerbombs.

Tickets are available at Desert Hemp, The Mattress King, and online at slamloops.com.

Slamloops Part Deux will take place Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.