City unveils schedule for upcoming neighbourhood town hall meeting series

Kamloops city council has announced a series of neighbourhood town hall meetings to get a better idea of the concerns and opinions of Tournament Capital residents.

The series of meetings, branded “Community and Council Conversations,” will get underway later this month, with the first session slated for Oct. 25 for the southeast district, including Juniper Ridge, Valleyview, Barnhartvale, Campbell Creek, Rose Hill and Dallas.

“Council is looking forward to hearing the positives and the pain points from residents specific to their neighbourhood, while collaboratively working toward solutions,” Coun. Dale Bass, who chairs a select committee on community engagement, said in a news release.

“The feedback we hear at these meetings will help to inform council’s next steps as we aim to move our strategic plan forward.”

According to the city, each event will offer various ways for attendees to provide input — including stations of small discussion groups and an open Q&A session.

Kamloops City Council last month approved a plan to launch a neighbourhood town hall series.

Schedule of town hall meetings:

• Oct. 25, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Barnhartvale Hall, 7390 Barnhartvale Rd.: Southeast neighbourhood (Juniper Ridge, Valleyview, Barnhartvale, Campbell Creek, Rose Hill, Dallas)

• Nov. 23, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Dunes, 652 Dunes Dr.: North neighbourhood (Westsyde, Noble Creek, Rayleigh, Hellfley Creek)

• Jan. 24, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., TRU meeting rooms C and D, 910 McGill Rd.: Southwest neighbourhood (Upper Sahali, Lower Sahali, Southgate, TRU)

• Feb. 29, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Kia Lounge, Sandman Centre, 300 Lorne St.: Core neighbourhood (Downtown, West End, Mission Flats, Sagebrush, North Kamloops)

• March 13, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, 1665 Island Pkwy.: Northwest neighbourhood (Batchelor Heights, Brocklehurst, Tranquille)

• April 25, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Hal Rogers Centre, 2025 Summit Dr.: Southwest neighbourhood (Pineview Valley, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Iron Mask, Knutsford)

• May 22, 2024, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Zoom virtual event for anyone unable to attend an in-person session